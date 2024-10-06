The accused is a resident of Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai, and has seven registered cases against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Arms Act and Indian Penal Code at different police stations

An accused wanted for serious offences, including robbery and attempted murder, was arrested with heroin and ganja in Navi Mumbai, the police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a narcotics team of the Navi Mumbai Police apprehended the accused, 32-year-old Rajan Bala Rathod, on Panvel highway on Friday, an officer said.

The team seized 21 gm of heroin, 1 kg of ganja, and other paraphernalia worth Rs 6 lakh from the accused, he added.

Rathod, a resident of Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai, has seven registered cases to his name offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Arms Act and Indian Penal Code at different police stations in Mumbai, the officer said.

