Mumbai Crime News

32-year-old accused of robbery, attempt to murder charges arrested with heroin, ganja in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 06 October,2024 05:46 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The accused is a resident of Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai, and has seven registered cases against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Arms Act and Indian Penal Code at different police stations

32-year-old accused of robbery, attempt to murder charges arrested with heroin, ganja in Navi Mumbai

Representational Pic

32-year-old accused of robbery, attempt to murder charges arrested with heroin, ganja in Navi Mumbai
An accused wanted for serious offences, including robbery and attempted murder, was arrested with heroin and ganja in Navi Mumbai, the police said on Sunday.


Acting on a tip-off, a narcotics team of the Navi Mumbai Police apprehended the accused, 32-year-old Rajan Bala Rathod, on Panvel highway on Friday, an officer said.


The team seized 21 gm of heroin, 1 kg of ganja, and other paraphernalia worth Rs 6 lakh from the accused, he added.


Rathod, a resident of Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai, has seven registered cases to his name offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Arms Act and Indian Penal Code at different police stations in Mumbai, the officer said. 

mumbai mumbai news navi mumbai panvel govandi

