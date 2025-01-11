The accused reportedly concealed the drugs in the soles of slippers and shoes
Four people have been arrested in the case. Representational pic
Borivali Police have seized 4.72 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused reportedly concealed the drugs in the soles of slippers and shoes.
More details are awaited.