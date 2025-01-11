Breaking News
BMC to develop 53-hectare green space along coastal road
Two held for looting jewellery, cash from senior citizen's home in Vile Parle
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Security for cricket matches: BCCI assures HC to pay dues to police in two weeks
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in Veer Savarkar defamation case
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > 472 grams of heroin worth around Rs 50 lakh found concealed in footwear in Mumbai watch video here

4.72 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 50 lakh, found concealed in footwear in Mumbai; watch video here

Updated on: 11 January,2025 05:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The accused reportedly concealed the drugs in the soles of slippers and shoes

4.72 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 50 lakh, found concealed in footwear in Mumbai; watch video here

Four people have been arrested in the case. Representational pic

Listen to this article
4.72 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 50 lakh, found concealed in footwear in Mumbai; watch video here
x
00:00

Borivali Police have seized 4.72 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused reportedly concealed the drugs in the soles of slippers and shoes.





More details are awaited.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai news borivali

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK