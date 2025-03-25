A woman accountant has been booked for allegedly misappropriating Rs 17.65 lakh from a hospital in Thane. The fraud came to light during an internal audit, prompting police action.

A woman accountant has been booked for allegedly misappropriating Rs 17.65 lakh from the funds of a hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

According to PTI reports, the accused was responsible for handling payments from patients, including fees for medical procedures and operations. However, instead of depositing the funds into the hospital's accounts, she allegedly diverted the money for her personal use. The alleged financial misconduct took place over a period of one year, from January to December 2023, while she was employed at the hospital as an accountant.

The discrepancies were uncovered during an internal audit conducted by the hospital management. As per PTI, the audit revealed significant irregularities in financial transactions, prompting the hospital authorities to lodge a police complaint.

In a separate incident, Thane police registered a case after a 38-year-old electrician from Badlapur East alleged that he was cheated of Rs 20 lakh by a man who promised to assist him in setting up a hospital. According to PTI reports, the complainant stated that the accused approached him in 2021 with a proposal to establish a hospital, citing the urgency of enhancing medical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic. The accused allegedly assured him that a loan of ₹25 crore would be secured from a trust for the project.

On the pretext of processing fees, the suspect collected Rs 20 lakh from the victim, who even sold his flat to raise the money. However, when the promised loan never materialised and the accused failed to return the amount, the victim approached the police. The suspect has been booked for cheating, and further investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in yet another incident of financial fraud in Thane, a computer technician from Dombivli township lost Rs 17.33 lakh in an online 'task' scam. According to PTI reports, fraudsters lured the victim into believing he could earn quick money by rating online tasks and investing in bitcoins.

The victim was approached via social media and enticed with offers of significant returns. Over a period from December 8, 2023, to January 9, 2024, he invested Rs 17.33 lakh in the scheme. Initially, he received small payments to gain his trust, but soon his investment was blocked, and he failed to receive any returns.

The so-called "online task fraud" is a growing cyber scam in which victims are tricked into performing small tasks such as liking videos, then gradually persuaded to invest money for bigger returns. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from PTI)