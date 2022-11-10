Angadia extortion: Absconding cop returns, says, ‘was framed’

According to sources, Tripathi, who was confronted by an ACP-rank officer, has claimed innocence, saying he has been falsely implicated in the case and that he has no idea what the lower-rank officers arrested earlier in the case were involved in

Suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi

Suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Saurabh Tripathi appeared before the investigators on Wednesday in connection with the angadia extortion case, after absconding for over 10 months.

The crime branch’s crime intelligence unit (CIU) recorded his statement at an undisclosed location to avoid media glare and has kept it a secret. “He appeared before the investigating officers at 11 am, as per the court’s direction. He is cooperating with the investigation. He will be called again as and when required,” said DCP Dr Balsingh Rajput, also the spokesperson of Mumbai Police department.

According to sources, Tripathi, who was confronted by an ACP-rank officer, has claimed innocence, saying he has been falsely implicated in the case and that he has no idea what the lower-rank officers arrested earlier in the case were involved in.

He was confronted with various oral and digital evidence collected during the course of investigation, especially his chats with one of the arrested officers—Om Wangate, said sources.

