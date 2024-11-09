Concerns over a potential gang war in Arthur Road Jail prompt officials to apply for the transfer of Lawrence Bishnoi gang members. Overcrowding and security risks are cited as reasons for the request.

Four accused in the Baba Siddique murder case at the Esplanade court, Fort, on October 21. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Arthur Road Jail fears gang war, seeks transfer of Lawrence Bishnoi gang members

Fearing a possible gang war inside Arthur Road Jail, officials have submitted an application to the Esplanade court to transfer some members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, arrested in connection with the murder of Baba Siddique and firing outside Salman Khan's house, to other prisons. “We already have more inmates than the prison’s capacity, and any kind of law and order situation inside the prison could lead to chaos,” said a prison officer.

An officer from the Maharashtra prison department, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We are concerned about a potential gang war or the possibility of members of the Bishnoi gang, now numbering over 20, forming their own group within the prison, which could lead to law and order issues. This prompted the application to shift them to another facility.”

Sources inside the prison report that there are currently 15 accused in judicial custody in the Baba Siddique murder case and five arrested in the Salman Khan firing case, with additional arrests ongoing so far 18 have been arrested in Siddique murder case.

Officials stated that those arrested in the Baba Siddique and Salman Khan firing cases are being held in high-security cells to prevent contact with others. Arthur Road Jail houses members from multiple gangs, including D-Gang and Chhota Rajan’s gang. Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, shooters in the Salman Khan case, have reportedly expressed concern over a threat from D-Gang inside the prison and demanded extra protection from Maharashtra and Bihar government earlier in September.

Sources indicate that a verbal scuffle has occurred between members of the Bishnoi gang and other inmates, though officials have denied such incidents; but confirmed that an application has been submitted to the court to transfer some inmates to other facilities, citing concerns over law and order, potential gang wars and overcrowding.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, investigating the Baba Siddique murder case, has so far arrested 18 accused. The main conspirator, Shubham Lonkar, and Siddique’s shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, are still at large. Police have identified Anmol Bishnoi as being behind the attack and have named him as an accused in the case. However, they have yet to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Accused trained to use AK 47 in Siddique case

Arthur Road Jail, where 20 gang members allegedly involved in the firing outside Galaxy Apts and Baba Siddique’s killing are lodged. File pic/Atul Kamble

Investigation into the Baba Siddique murder case has revealed that accused Shubham Lonkar, along with Rupesh Mohol and Gaurav Apune, travelled to Jharkhand near Maoist mining areas for weapons training. Officials stated that Apune and Mohol received training with AK-47 rifles during this trip. While Apune and Mohol have been arrested, Lonkar, the main conspirator, remains at large.