A Mumbai court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi in a case filed against him in Aurangzeb remarks case, reported the PTI.

The Abu Azmi was booked by the Mumbai Police for his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

According to the PTI, while granting relief to Abu Azmi the court also imposed a set of conditions and directed him to furnish a solvent surety bond of Rs 20,000.

Abu Azmi was suspended from the Maharashtra legislative assembly till March 26 during the ongoing state budget session.

Later, a case was registered at south Mumbai's Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai last week against the MLA from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency in the metropolis under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) over his remarks eulogising the medieval-era Mughal emperor, as per the PTI.

Abu Azmi, who is also the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit president, had said that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's borders reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar).

"Our GDP accounted for 24 per cent (of world GDP) and India was called a golden sparrow ," claimed the opposition legislator.

Asked about the fight between Aurangzeb and Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Azmi had termed it a political battle.

Abu Azmi's remarks had sparked an outrage among the political leaders across the country.

Azmi had said that the action against him was taken despite him retracting his remark.

In a video statement released by his office, Abu Azmi asserted he had not said anything wrong, but retracted the remark, which he made outside the assembly, to ensure the House functions.

'Still, I was suspended,' Azmi had said.

The state assembly had passed a motion unanimously by a voice vote to suspend Abu Azmi from the House till the end of the Maharashtra budget session.

The members of the treasury benches said Abu Azmi's remark eulogising Aurangzeb was an insult to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde had led the attack on Azmi both in the legislative council and assembly.

(with PTI inputs)