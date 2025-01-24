An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Vasai before abandoning her near Ram Mandir. The police are continuing their investigation into the case.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for raping 20-year-old woman in Mumbai x 00:00

In a shocking incident, an auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman. The incident, which occurred earlier this week, has left the city in shock.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ANI reports, the accused, identified as an auto-rickshaw driver, allegedly raped the young woman in Vasai, a town located in the northern part of Mumbai. After committing the crime, the driver reportedly transported the victim to Mumbai in his auto-rickshaw. Upon reaching the city, he left her unconscious near Ram Mandir and fled the scene.

The police, acting on the complaint filed by the victim’s family, immediately launched an investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smita Patil confirmed the arrest of the accused driver, whose identity is yet to be disclosed by the authorities. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him, and he is currently in police custody.

Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace

The police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl at an offset printing company in the Valiv area of Vasai East for days. The accused has been identified as Pradeep Prajapati, who worked in the same company where the minor girl also worked along with her father.

“On December 31, Prajapati sent the minor’s father outside and asked the girl to stay back citing some complaint against her he wanted to discuss. Once they were alone, he forced himself upon her and raped her,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

According to the officer, the 6-year-old girl didn’t tell anyone about the incident. “This encouraged Prajapati to commit the crime again the next day. After the girl arrived at work on January 1, Prajapati took her to the terrace of the building and raped her again,” the officer said. This time, the minor informed her father and later approached Valiv police station, where the cops recorded her statement and registered an FIR.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pournima Chougule Shringi confirmed that the accused had been arrested. “We have registered an FIR under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Prajapati has been arrested as we investigate the case further,” she said.