A Mumbai Police constable deployed for the security of Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique has been placed under suspension after he was found missing from his spot of duty during a surprise visit by the area's DCP, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The Bandra East MLA's father and former state minister Baba Siddique was gunned down in Nirmal Nagar area on October 12. The incident took place outside Zeeshan Siddique's office.

Following the incident, Zeeshan Siddique's security was enhanced.

However, Zeeshan Siddique recently met zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam and expressed displeasure at his security detail, the official said, as per the PTI.

Dixit Gedam then visited Zeeshan Siddique's house to assess his security cover and found constable Vishal Ashok Thange missing from his spot of duty, he said.

"Thange was not at his assigned duty location when Zeeshan Siddique was leaving his house for some official purpose. After a preliminary probe, Thange was suspended. A detailed departmental inquiry has been initiated against him," the official said, as per the PTI.

Incidentally, following the Baba Siddique murder case, a constable, Shyam Sonawane, provided to him for security was suspended.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has been investigating the matter and has so far made 15 arrests in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, nine accused in the murder Baba Siddique were presented before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai after their police custody ended on Saturday and the court extended the custody of five accused - Nitin Sapre, Ram Kanojiya, Sambhaji Pardhi, Chetan Pardhi, and Pradeep Thombre - till November 4.

Another accused, Harish Nishad, was remanded to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch till October 28, while accused shooters Gurmail Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, and Pravin Lonkar were sent to judicial custody.

The court also sent Sujit Singh, arrested on Friday, to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Sujit Singh was arrested by Mumbai Police from Punjab's Ludhiana, following secret information. He was initially taken to Jamalpur police station before being brought to Mumbai. Sujit, a Mumbai resident, had travelled to Ludhiana to visit his in-laws, the ANI reported.

