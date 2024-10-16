Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Zeeshan Siddique reaches Mumbai Police Commissioner's office, likely to join investigations

Updated on: 16 October,2024 06:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Official sources said that the Mumbai Crime Branch is expected to record his statement to determine whether his father faced any threats

Baba Siddique murder: Zeeshan Siddique reaches Mumbai Police Commissioner's office, likely to join investigations

Zeeshan Siddique. File Pic/Satej Shinde

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique on Wednesday evening reached the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office as he is likely to join the on going crime branch investigations into the Baba Siddique murder case, sources said.


They said that a convoy of Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddique reached at the Mumbai CP’s office, where he met with senior officials of the Mumbai Police.



Official sources said that the Mumbai Crime Branch is expected to record his statement to determine whether his father faced any threats or if there was any business rivalry related to Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was on Saturday night killed by shooters near Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar area of suburban Mumbai.

The Mumbai Crime Branch, investigating the entire matter, has so far arrested four people in the matter.

Further details will be updated.

