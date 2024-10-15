The fourth accused identified as Harishkumar Balakram was working as a scrap dealer in Maharashtra's Pune district, he was held from Bahraich in UP, an official said

Harishkumar Balakram being produced before a court on Tuesday. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Baba Siddique murder: Fourth accused held from UP, remanded to police custody till Oct 21

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that it has made fourth arrest in Baba Siddique murder case and the accused identified as Harishkumar Balakram (23) was produced before a Mumbai court which remanded him in police custody till October 21.

The fourth accused arrested in the matter is a native of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, said an official.

Harishkumar Balakram was working as a scrap dealer in Maharashtra's Pune district, the official said.

Sources said that the police suspect that the accused had allegedly received money for the crime and the investigators want to identify the source of it. The police officials also want to establish the money trail in the case for which they want to interrogate the accused and hence need his custody.

The police had earlier arrested Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), both alleged shooters and "co-conspirator" Pravin Lonkar from Pune and an another suspected shooter Shivkumar Gautam, who hails from Bahraich, is on the run.

The police mentioned in the court that Shivkumar Gautam and Balakram belong to the same village Bhairach.

The court has granted his police custody till October 21, sources said.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night in Nirmal Nagar area outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office. He was later rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra where he was declared dead.