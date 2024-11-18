Anmol, who was believed to be living in Canada and making regular travels to the US, is the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail

File pic

Listen to this article Baba Siddique murder: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol held in US, say Mumbai Police sources x 00:00

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother, Anmol, wanted in connection with the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique and a shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence, has been detained in the United States, news agency PTI stated quoting Mumbai Police sources said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anmol, who was believed to have been residing in Canada and frequently travelling to the US, is Bishnoi's younger brother. Bishnoi is accused of running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail.

Around 25 people have been arrested so far in the Baba Siddique murder probe. On Sunday, two accused, Salman Vohra and Akashdeep Singh, were remanded in police custody till November 21 by Mumbai’s Killa Court (Esplanade Court).

Vohra is accused of financing the murder, while Akashdeep Singh is believed to have communicated with other individuals involved in the crime.

Speaking to ANI, Advocate Shila Gupta, representing Vohra, said: “He has been accused of financing the murder. He was brought here after being arrested in Uttar Pradesh.”

Singh's lawyer, Advocate Shaikah Faizan, said his client was brought to Mumbai from the Punjab border. "The alleged role of both the accused is different. Along with Pappu Singh, they allegedly communicated with each other via a device and passed messages. The other accused is alleged to be financially supporting others. I cannot provide more details as they have just been presented in court, and today was their first remand,” Faizan said.

NCP leader was murdered on Oct 12 in Bandra

The investigation into the Baba Siddique murder case has also led to the detention of Shiva Kumar, who is the main shooter. Kumar, along with four other suspects, was arrested by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Mumbai Crime Branch on November 10, in the Nanpara area of Bahraich.

The accused were remanded in police custody till Tuesday.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants on October 12 near his legislator son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai’s Nirmal Nagar. The gang led by Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the murder.

According to the information received from a senior officer, the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang.

According to ANI, on November 16, sources revealed that Shubham Lonkar, a key mastermind and a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique case, had allegedly planned to kill Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the infamous Shraddha Walker murder case.

Sources further claimed that Lonkar, reportedly linked to the Bishnoi gang, had been plotting to kill Poonawala for over a month in 2022. The plan allegedly involved targeting Poonawala during a hearing at Delhi’s Saket Court. Poonawala is currently imprisoned in Tihar Jail No 4 in Delhi.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)