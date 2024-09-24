A senior official told the news agency that the Badlapur encounter will be probed by Maharashtra CID since the incident concerns death in police custody.

Security personnel stationed at the civic hospital in Kalwa after Akshay Shinde’s body was brought in following the shooting on Monday. PIC/Rajesh Gupta Pic/By Special Arrangement; (right) Akshay Shinde, the accused

Listen to this article Badlapur encounter: CID to conduct probe into the shootout x 00:00

Maharashtra's Crime Investigation Department will be conducting a probe into the Badlapur encounter case, officials told PTI on September 24. Akshay Shinde, who was accused of sexually assaulting two toddlers in Badlapur school, died in a shootout on Monday evening on Mumbra bypass. He was shot dead by a cop while being transported in a police vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI report, Shinde was taken to a location as part of an investigation into a lawsuit brought by his ex-wife. During the journey, he allegedly took a revolver and shot a police officer. Another cop then shot Shinde, killing him.

Badlapur encounter: CID to record statements of cops, Shinde's parents

A senior official told the news agency that the Badlapur encounter will be probed by Maharashtra CID since the incident concerns death in police custody.

"A team of CID officials will visit the spot at Mumbra bypass where the incident took place. They will record statements of police personnel who were in the vehicle at that time as well as that of Akshay Shinde's parents," the official told PTI.

Badlapur encounter: Post-mortem to be conducted in JJ hospital

According to the PTI report, on Tuesday morning, Akshay Shinde's body was transferred from Thane's Kalwa Civic Hospital to the state-run J J Hospital for a post-mortem. The post-mortem will take place in the presence of specialist medics, according to the official.

Akshay Shinde's father, Anna Shinde, has demanded an investigation into his son's death. His family has contested the police assertion that he fired at a cop first, after which cops replied in self-defence, resulting in his death.

Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde's kin alleges he was killed

Akshay Shinde, who was charged with sexual assault in Badlapur, was taken to Kalwa Hospital on Monday night after being injured in police firing. They refused to claim his body, claiming that he was the victim of a cold-blooded murder by police, with government complicity.

Shinde's family said that he would never have fired at the police since he was unfamiliar with firearms and that holding a pistol would cause his hands to shake.

Earlier in the day, Shinde's mother paid him a visit at Taloja Jail and discussed the mental agony he had endured while in custody. She explained, "He asked me when I would bring him out of jail."