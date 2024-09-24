The Thane police on Monday said Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail in connection with a fresh FIR

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Badlapur sexual assault case accused shot dead: Here's a timeline of the case x 00:00

Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra, died in retaliatory firing by police after he snatched a cop's pistol and opened fire on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thane police on Monday said Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him on the complaint of his former wife when the firing incident took place, which resulted in his death.

The shootout occurred over a month after massive protests erupted on streets and at Badlapur railway station over the alleged sexual abuse of two girls by Shinde, who worked as a sweeper in the school.

Here's the timeline of Badlapur sexual assault case:

August 13: Two minor girls were sexually assaulted by a cleaning staff.

August 16: Parents reach the police station to file an FIR.

August 17: The youth was arrested after a Badlapur sexual assault FIR was filed over 11 hours after the parents of two girls approached Badlapur (E) police station.

August 17: A contractual sweeper at the school in Badlapur, Akshay Shinde was arrested, five days after he allegedly sexually abused the two girls in the school toilet.

August 20: Citizens call for city bandh; parents and citizens protest and vandalise school, later protest at Badlapur railway station for over 10 hours demanding that the accused be hanged in public

August 20: Mahayuti Alliance suspended the cop who refused to file an FIR initially. Later, three cops were also suspended.

August 20: The Maharashtra government forms an SIT.

August 21: Actions began wherein the Principal of the school was also suspended, and two staff were also suspended.

August 22: Bombay High Court takes suo moto cognisance of the case questioning why no action was taken against the school.

August 22: SIT begins to probe into the case.

August 23: Police investigation deepens.

August 23: SIT adds Pocso sections against the school principal, secretary, and chairman for not reporting the crime.

September 12: Accused’s first wife files case related to unnatural sex against him.

September 16 and 19: SIT files chargesheets related to students.

September 23: Akshay Shinde was killed near Mumbra Bypass around 6:15 pm when he allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman while he was being ferried in a police vehicle.

When did it take place?

The incident occurred at 6:15 PM when Shinde, 24, was taken to Badlapur in Thane district from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai in a police vehicle.

When the vehicle reached Mumbra bypass, Shinde allegedly snatched the pistol of one of the officers and fired two to three rounds, injuring an Assistant Police Inspector (API). In response, another police officer opened fire on Shinde, injuring him critically.

Shinde was rushed to a hospital in Kalwa where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said, adding that API Nilesh More, injured in the firing by Shinde, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Shinde's parents had met him in Taloja Jail at 3:30 PM. They claimed to have received information about his death through TV channels and not from police.