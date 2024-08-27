The horrendous incidents of sexual assault in a renowned Badlapur school by a staffer and the absolute cover-up by the management has made parents ponder if institutes that demand a whopping amount as fees can provide even basic safety to their kids

The accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Pic/PTI

A country seething in anger. Questioning if anything has indeed changed on ground for women and children 12 years after the Nirbhaya incident. While the country was still gripping under the horrors of the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old bright and kind doctor at her workplace, Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, another incident of sexual assault came from the prosperous state of Maharashtra. This time, two four-year-olds had been attacked, in their very school – a place that is considered to be the second safest after home.