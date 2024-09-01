Sources said the BEST bus on route number 66 rammed into two scooters and one car in melee on Sunday evening.

The BEST bus that dashed into other vehicles. Pic/_aamchi_mumbai

Listen to this article BEST bus dashes into other vehicles in Mumbai's Lalbaug x 00:00

A BEST bus dashed into a few vehicles in the Lalbaug area of central Mumbai on Sunday evening after the driver lost control following a tiff with a drunken passenger. Sources said the BEST bus on route number 66 rammed into two scooters and one car in melee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the incident, BEST spokesperson said that as per preliminary available information, when the bus (Olectra Midi) was en route to Rani Lakshmi Chowk in Sion, an inebriated passenger fought with the driver when it was passing Ganesh Talkies.

The police are interrogating the drunk passenger, the conductor and the driver at Kalachowki Police Station. Further probe is underway.