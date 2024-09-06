A division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite Dere allowed a plea filed by Ghosalkar's wife, Tejasvee Ghosalkar, raising concerns over the investigation carried out by the city police in the case and thus seeking a CBI probe

The Bombay High Court on Friday transferred the probe into the murder of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the PTI reported.

According to the PTI, the court noted that the Mumbai Police had not investigated certain angles in the case.

A division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite Dere allowed a plea filed by Ghosalkar's wife, Tejasvee Ghosalkar, raising concerns over the investigation carried out by the city police in the case and thus seeking a CBI probe.

The bench said the police had not probed certain angles in the case.

"Such lapses cannot be allowed to continue as it may result in miscarriage of justice," the court said.

Ghosalkar was shot dead by local businessman Mauris Noronha at the former's Borivali office during a Facebook Live session on February 8.

Noronha later shot himself dead soon after.

The police later arrested Noronha's bodyguard, Amarendra Singh, whose pistol was allegedly used in the shooting. He is currently out on bail.

The police had claimed that Noronha was upset with Ghosalkar over various issues and allegedly believed that the latter had a hand in getting a rape case registered against him and scuttling his political career.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was killed earlier this year after being shot multiple times in Dahisar area of Mumbai during a Facebook live session.

A video of the incident had also gone viral on social media platforms following the incident.

The video was said to be of a Facebook Live where a man and Abhishek Ghosalkar can be seen sitting together and telling people their plans for the betterment of the locals in the area. Moments later, several shots can be seen being fired at Ghosalkar.

Abhishek was the son of Vinod Ghosalkar, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

The attack took place in the office of Noronha, known as Mauris Bhai. They had patched up recently and Abhishek was reportedly invited to Noronha's office for an event where the latter allegedly shot Ghosalkar before shooting himself. The entire incident was live streamed on Facebook.

