The FIR was filed with the Mumbai Police on October 2, regarding the alleged resale of tickets for British rock band Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, an official statement said

Coldplay. File Pic/AFP

The FIR was filed with the Mumbai Police on October 2, regarding the alleged resale of tickets for British rock band Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, it said.

In the official statement, a BookMyShow spokesperson, said, “In its ongoing fight against ticket scalping and black marketing of tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, BookMyShow has lodged a formal FIR (First Information Report) on October 2, 2024. This action follows our initial complaint filed proactively with the Mumbai Police on September 23, 2024, addressing these concerns much before any formal complaint was raised against us. BookMyShow’s FIR filed with the Mumbai police also urges authorities to investigate the unauthorised resale of tickets by individuals and platforms. We have provided details of all resellers that have come to our attention, including independent individuals reselling tickets for this tour across social media platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp and beyond, as also digital platforms such as Viagogo, Stubhub Holdings and more, to aid authorities in a thorough investigation. We remain vigilant in monitoring such instances of ticket reselling for this tour through black market channels and will continue to share all relevant information with the authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken. BookMyShow is assessing potential cancellation of such tickets that are being sold- unethically. "

The statement further said, "Our stance remains clear and unchanged – BookMyShow vehemently condemns and opposes ticket reselling which is deemed illegal and is punishable by law in India. BookMyShow has no association with any such unauthorised ticket selling/reselling platforms and/or any third party individuals/platforms for the purpose of reselling Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India. Right from the beginning, we have been working closely with the police and regulatory authorities to provide complete support and co-operation in the investigation of this matter in any manner that may be required."

It said, "Our authorised representatives and senior management have been available as required by the authorities, ensuring full transparency in sharing all necessary information with the EOW (Economic Offences Wing). We would also like to clarify that Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India will proceed as planned. Reports contrary to this are factually incorrect."

The EOW of the Mumbai Police has been investigating the matter and it had recently questioned a top official of BookMyShow in connection with the matter.