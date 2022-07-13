Breaking News
Free Covid precaution doses will create healthier country: PM Narendra Modi
BREAKING: 7-year-old girl found infected with Zika virus in Palghar district
Mumbai: Modak-Sagar lake, with storage capacity of 12,407 crore litres, overflows
Mumbai: Police file FIR against woman for defaming Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale
Litany of falsehood unleashed on me: Former VP Hamid Ansari on charge of inviting Pakistani journalist
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > BREAKING 7 year old girl found infected with Zika virus in Maharashtras Palghar district

BREAKING: 7-year-old girl found infected with Zika virus in Maharashtra's Palghar district

Updated on: 13 July,2022 07:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the health department, this is the second Zika virus case to be reported in the state

BREAKING: 7-year-old girl found infected with Zika virus in Maharashtra's Palghar district

Representative image. Pic/Istock


As per the data released from the state public health department, a 7-year-old girl in an Ashramshala at Talasari, Palghar district was found to be infected with the Zika virus. According to the department, this is the second Zika virus case to be reported in the state.

Maharashtra's public health department's release mentioned, "As per the latest report from NIV Pune, a 7-year-old girl in the Ashramshala at Jhai (Block:
Talasari) was found to be infected with Zika virus."




It further added, "Prior to this, the first-ever patient was found in Pune in July 2021. Accordingly, preventive and control measures in terms of surveillance, Vector management, treatment, and health education efforts are being taken."


The Zika virus spreads through the bite of the aedes aegypti mosquito and typical symptoms of the resultant disease include fever, body ache and conjunctivitis.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK