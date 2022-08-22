17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai

On Monday morning, the teenager left his home saying he was going to attend his private coaching classes and reached the terrace of his building, he then jumped off from there
Locals gathered at the compound building after cops reached the spot. Pic/ Hanif Patel
A teenage boy jumped from the terrace of a ground plus three-storey building in Vasant Nagari area of Vasai East on Monday morning. Sources in the building told mid-day that the boy, a student used to attend private coaching classes.
“He lived with his parents and siblings on the ground floor. We have learnt that he had left his house saying he was going to attend his classes at 7:30am. But he climbed atop ground plus three storey building and jumped from the terrace of the building. He was around 17-years-old,” said a source who lives in the same premises of Vasant Nagari.
“We heard a loud thud and upon checking, saw the teenager lying in a pool of blood,” he added.
Local residents covered the body with a towel before informing Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police. Blank regarding their jurisdictions, two teams of cops attached to Achole and Manikpur police stations rushed to the crime scene to ascertain the jurisdiction.
Also Read: Delhi police bust Chinese-run loan app scam, 22 held
“Our team is there at the spot, the jurisdiction will soon be decided,” said an officer attached to Manikpur police station.
Another local resident told mid-day that the boy was cheerful, would always interact with neighbours and exchange pleasantries with them.
“He also participated in the Dahi Handi recently. We don’t know what happened to him suddenly and why did he take this extreme step. His coaching class bag was found next to his body,” said a neighbour.
The area has been cordoned off and an ambulance was brought to carry the corpse to nearby hospital to conduct its autopsy.