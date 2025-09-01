Breaking News
Builder held in Thane for selling flats constructed using fake permits

Updated on: 01 September,2025 12:32 PM IST  |  Thane
Umrao Singh Prithviraj Ostwal, director of Ostwal Builders Pvt Ltd, is accused of preparing fake revised construction permits and maps, which he presented as genuine documents, a release from the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police said

The officials on Monday said the police have arrested the director of a real-estate company for allegedly duping buyers of several crores by selling apartments constructed using forged permits in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

Umrao Singh Prithviraj Ostwal, director of Ostwal Builders Pvt Ltd, is accused of preparing fake revised construction permits and maps, which he presented as genuine documents, a release from the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police said, reported PTI.

Using false approvals, he allegedly constructed additional units beyond the sanctioned limits in the Ostwal Paradise Building No. 6 in Mira Bhayander area and sold them to unsuspecting buyers, defrauding them of crores of rupees, it said.


A case was registered on May 16 this year at Nayanagar Police Station under legal provisions for cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and conspiracy, the release said, reported PTI.

The investigation, led by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), indicated Ostwal's direct involvement in the fraudulent activities, the police said.

When the crime branch officials reached Ostwal's residence in Mira Bhayander area on Saturday, he attempted to escape but was apprehended after a brief chase and later handed over to the EOW, the release said, reported PTI.

During further probe, it was found that 13 criminal cases have been registered against him at various police stations, including Navghar, Mira Road, Nayanagar and Kashimira in Thane, it said, reported PTI.

Authorities have urged people to verify all construction permits and approvals before purchasing property.

Two arrested for Rs 1.25 crore 'digital arrest' scam

In another case, the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police has arrested two persons from Jalgaon for allegedly helping fraudsters dupe a 72-year-old woman of around Rs 1.25 crore through a 'digital arrest' scam, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Rohit Sonar and Hitesh Patil allegedly allowed the fraudsters to use their bank accounts to receive money and transfer it abroad.

On August 18, the woman received a call from an unknown person claiming to be "Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora." The caller accused her of being involved in serious crimes such as money laundering, and asked her to pay up or face consequences, reported PTI.

Terrified, the woman transferred around Rs 1.25 crore into different bank accounts. However, after the transfers, she realised that no official inquiry was being conducted, and filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell.

Police found that a part of the amount was deposited in Rohit Sonar's account, while Hitesh Patil had shared account details with cyber fraudsters based abroad. The duo allegedly received commission for helping route the funds to overseas accounts, reported PTI.

Further probe was underway, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

