Builders of Nirmal Lifestyle arrested by Mumbai Police EOW

Updated on: 27 April,2023 05:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The officials have said the value of the project was around Rs 11 crore and only 34 victims have approached the police so far

Builders of Nirmal Lifestyle arrested by Mumbai Police EOW

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The builders of Nirmal Lifestyle have been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police for the delay in handing over the flats to home buyers and duping them.


The accused builders are identified as Dharmesh Jain and Rajeev Jain, confirmed DCP (EOW) Sangram Singh Nishandar. 



The case was registered against the directors in 2002 after 34 home buyers approached police that they have been duped by the builders and nothing has been done on their construction site since 2011.

The complainants purchased the flat in 2011 and the builders were supposed to give possession in the year 2017, but the builder missed multiple deadlines. The buyers of different projects of Nirmal Lifestyle, went to the Mulund police station to file a case of cheating against the directors in 2022. The matter got transferred to EOW and the arrest has been after a detailed investigation. 

The officials have said the value of the project was around Rs 11 crore and only 34 victims have approached the police so far.

The accused has been remanded to police custody till May 3.

