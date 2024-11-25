Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Caterer detained for raping four year old girl in Mumbai

Caterer detained for raping four-year-old girl in Mumbai

Updated on: 25 November,2024 09:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

According to the police, the incident took place around 6.30 pm on Monday at Sion Koliwada Camp 3

Caterer detained for raping four-year-old girl in Mumbai

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Caterer detained for raping four-year-old girl in Mumbai
x
00:00

The Antop Hill Police in Mumbai are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR) against a caterer for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl. 


According to the police, the incident took place around 6.30 pm on Monday at Sion Koliwada Camp 3.


"We are in the process of registering a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) case against the accused and he’s in our custody. We will begin interrogating him after the FIR has been registered,” the police said.


The girl and the accused live in the same vicinity. The child is currently undergoing treatment in a government hospital.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai police antop hill

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK