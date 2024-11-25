According to the police, the incident took place around 6.30 pm on Monday at Sion Koliwada Camp 3

Representational pic

The Antop Hill Police in Mumbai are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR) against a caterer for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl.

"We are in the process of registering a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) case against the accused and he’s in our custody. We will begin interrogating him after the FIR has been registered,” the police said.

The girl and the accused live in the same vicinity. The child is currently undergoing treatment in a government hospital.