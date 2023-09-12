CISF seize gold paste worth Rs 1.3 crore at Mumbai airport, two held

A joint interrogation conducted by CISF and Customs officials at Mumbai airport led to the discovery of six oval-shaped yellow metal (gold) parcels

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) successfully intercepted and apprehended two passengers attempting to smuggle approximately 2.5 kilograms of gold paste valued at around Rs 1.3 crore, officials said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of September 12, 2023, when CISF surveillance and intelligence staff at Terminal-2, CSMI Airport, Mumbai, noticed suspicious behavior from a passenger near the glass partition between domestic boarding gate No. 86 and 87 on Level 3. The passenger was placed under both electronic and physical surveillance, they said.

During the course of surveillance, a black pouch was observed being thrown from the glass partition situated at International boarding gate No. 86 on Level 4. This prompted further investigation, an official said.

Subsequently, the CISF team detected suspicious activities from another passenger, identified as Shajitha Begum, who appeared to be associated with the first passenger. The individuals were later identified as Jalal Y Jalaludeen and Shajitha Begum, both Indian citizens, who were scheduled to travel on Air India Flight No. AI609 bound for Coimbatore, he added.

Both passengers were immediately intercepted, and their hand baggage was subjected to further scrutiny in the Customs office. A joint interrogation was conducted by CISF and Customs officials, leading to the discovery of six oval-shaped yellow metal (gold) parcels wrapped in black tape within the handbags of both passengers.

Jalal Y Jalaludeen and Shajitha Begum admitted ownership of the gold paste and revealed that it had been handed to them by an international passenger who had discreetly thrown it over the glass partition separating the Domestic and International boarding gates.

The seized gold paste, weighing approximately 2.5 kilograms and valued at around Rs 1.3 crore, was handed over to the Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Customs officials for further legal action.

This operation highlights the vigilance and dedication of the CISF and Customs officials in preventing illegal activities at the airport, safeguarding national interests, and upholding the law. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.