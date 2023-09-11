Cops say they confessed to entering restricted area by mistake, nothing suspicious

The white car seen entering and then taking a U turn and exiting, even as security officials try to stop the vehicle from escaping

Listen to this article Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Yellow Gate police detained three men who allegedly entered sensitive Yellow Gate area They were interrogated and issued notices under the CrPc for further questioning They have confessed that they mistakenly entered the premises

The Yellow Gate police detained three men who allegedly entered the sensitive Yellow Gate area of the Bombay Port Trust late on Saturday night. After their detention, they were interrogated and issued notices under the CrPc for further questioning. The police have said as of now, nothing suspicious has come to light. They have confessed that they mistakenly entered the premises and on seeing a significant police presence at the gate, panicked and fled.

The detained individuals have been identified as Gauresh Vagad, 27, Shreyas Churi, 25, and Abhishek Mangaonkar, 24. DCP Port Zone, Sanjay Latkar, said, “They will be summoned again for further questioning, and if anything suspicious arises, we will consider custodial interrogation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellow Gate Police had registered a case against unidentified individuals for breaching the security at the sensitive Yellow Gate around 2 am on Saturday. CISF officials were caught off guard as the barricades of the gate were opened, allowing a white Swift Dzire to enter the premises. When officials attempted to stop the car, the suspects managed to escape without stopping.

During the investigation, the police recovered 20 live cartridges that had been lost by the CISF officials while attempting to stop the car. Following this, the crime branch and the local police launched a manhunt for the suspects, aided by the initial number of the vehicle, noted by the CISF officials. Around 86 vehicles with similar initial numbers were checked before the actual culprits were located.

“The suspects were detained and brought to the police station on Sunday. We found nothing suspicious; they admitted that they had entered the premises by mistake and fled upon seeing a large police presence,” Latkar added.