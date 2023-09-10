Mumbai: Police on lookout for mystery car that breached CISF security

Driver of white car enters ‘sensitive’ Yellow Gate, manages to flee when intercepted

The white car seen entering and then taking a U turn and exiting, even as security officials try to stop the vehicle from escaping

Mumbai police initiated a manhunt for an unidentified white car Officials promptly recognised the breach and attempted to halt the vehicle The driver made a sudden U-turn and escaped

The Mumbai police and the crime branch have initiated a manhunt for an unidentified white car that reportedly breached the Yellow Gate at Mumbai Port Trust, while CISF security personnel were non-vigilant.

Upon the car’s entry into the sensitive location, officials promptly recognised the breach and attempted to halt the vehicle. However, the driver made a sudden U-turn and escaped. Incidentally, officials refrained from using their weapons to intercept the intruding car at the sensitive location. According to sources, one CISF officer tried to halt the vehicle, but lost 20 live cartridges, which allegedly slipped out of his breast pocket and are suspected to have fallen inside the car, as one of the windows was open.

The incident occurred around 2 am on Saturday, when the barricades of the Yellow Gate were opened. An unidentified white car entered the premises without being detected by the CISF officials stationed at the gate. As soon as the car entered the premises, officials became aware of the breach and rushed towards the car’s driver. However, the driver swiftly took a U-turn in an attempt to flee. Meanwhile, CCTV footage captures a CISF officer trying to stop the vehicle, even as the driver fled.

Based on CCTV footage, the Yellow Gate police, which is conducting the investigation, were able to determine that the driver was headed towards Mahim, after leaving Yellow Gate. “Since the incident occurred at night, the CCTV cameras did not capture the vehicle’s licence plate. But, we are employing various methods to track down the unidentified car,” an officer said.

Additionally, officials have taken the statement of the CISF officer who reported losing 20 cartridges during the incident. When contacted, Sanjay Latkar, DCP port zone said, “An FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC and investigation is underway.”

