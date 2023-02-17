Civic official assault case: Maharashtra NCP MLA Awhad gets interim protection from arrest

Awhad and six others were charged by Naupada police under various sections of Indian Penal Code in connection with the alleged assault on Thane Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Aher, which took place on Wednesday

A court in Thane on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Nationalist Congress Party MLA and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad in connection with the alleged assault on a civic official.

Awhad and six others were charged by Naupada police under various sections of Indian Penal Code in connection with the alleged assault on Thane Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Aher, which took place on Wednesday.

Aher was allegedly beaten up by irate NCP workers after an audio clip in which he is purportedly issuing threats went viral.

In his plea, Mumbra-Kalwa MLA Awhad said he fears arrest in the case despite having no role to play in the incident.

While hearing the plea, Thane Additional Sessions Judge AS Bhagwat sought a report from Naupada police on the incident and granted Awhad interim protection from arrest till its submission.

