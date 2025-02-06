The Solapur police summoned More in order to record his statement but he did not turn up, an official said on Wednesday

Representational Image

Police have filed a case against 10 to 12 individuals for allegedly assaulting stand-up comedian Pranit More in Solapur district in Maharashtra after being upset over his jokes targeting the bollywood actor Veer Pahariya, an official said, PTI reported.

Pahariya, the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde. starred in the recently released action drama film 'Sky Force'.

As per the police complaint, following More's show in Solapur on Sunday, few individuals who were upset due to his jokes about Pahariya, assaulted the comedian, PTI cited.

A statement on behalf of More about the alleged assault on him has been put up on his social media account.

"...They brutally attacked him, punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him injured," said the statement on his Instagram account, PTI cited.

Following the post, the Solapur police summoned More in order to record his statement but he did not turn up, an official said on Wednesday.

The police subsequently filed a case on the complaint by the owner of a restaurant where More had performed, PTI reported.

Maharashtra: Comedian Pranit More assaulted for cracking joke on Veer Pahariya

A stand-up comedian was physically assaulted by a group of 11-12 men for making a joke on Sky Force debutant actor Veer Pahariya. The attackers claimed to be fans of Pahariya, the comedian Pranit More said in his complaint filed online with the Solapur police. Pahariya is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Mumbai-based More was at a show in Solapur when he was assaulted. “I was physically assaulted by these men after the show was over. They said ‘agli baar Veer Pahariya par joke marke dikhana’ and left the venue. The management of the venue has not been cooperative and they have not provided me with CCTV footage. An online complaint has been filed with the Solapur police and they are investigating the matter,” More told mid-day.

More further alleged that the man leading the assault, Tanveer Shaikh, is the personal assistant of Sushil Kumar Shinde. “Shaikh was the gang leader. He posted an apology on Instagram, but it was later pulled down,” the comedian added. Pahariya, in addition to being politically connected, also comes from a family of businessmen. He has denied his involvement in the assault.

(With inputs from PTI)