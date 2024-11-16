A Belgian national, William Jumet, successfully recovered his lost passport with the help of Mumbai police who carried out a meticulous investigation. Jumet, 45, had misplaced the jacket containing his passport, cell phone and cash while travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)

William Jumet (in white) with the team that helped recover his items

Jumet was unsure whether he had lost the jacket in the airport restroom or in the taxis he had boarded from the airport to south Mumbai. However, he had taken photographs of the two taxis he used during his journey, which proved to be crucial in tracking down the missing items.

The letter of thanks William Jumet wrote to the Mumbai police

Initially, the police interrogated the taxi drivers over the phone, but this approach yielded no results. Undeterred, they called the two taxi drivers to the police station for questioning.

Simultaneously, Jumet was accompanied by the police’s detection team to the airport. The police also thoroughly searched the taxis which led to the discovery of the lost jacket containing Jumet’s passport, Apple iPhone worth Rs 1.2 lakh, and Rs 50,000 in cash.

The successful operation was led by woman Sub-Inspector Sanjivani Ingale, with support from Detection Officer API Mulani, under the supervision of night Police Inspector Kumbhar and Senior Police Inspector Jagdish Shelkar.

Jumet expressed his sincere gratitude to the police for their quick and effective response in recovering his lost belongings. He also wrote a letter of thanks to the Mumbai police, saying, “Respected sir, I am William Jumet, 45, Belgian. I would like to say thank you to Mumbai police and special thanks to W-PSI Sanjeevani Ingale of Kalachowki police station for quickly finding my jacket, passport, mobile phone, and money. And I’d like to say congratulations to them for the excellent work.”

Speaking with mid-day, W-PSI Ingale said, “We traced both taxis with the photographs which were taken by the Belgian citizen. We took help from the traffic police to get taxi drivers’ contact details and traced them. We found the jacket under the back seat and handed it over to Jumet.”