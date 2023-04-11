Breaking News
Mumbai: Activists demand 50 per cent rebate on water charges in light of cut
Darshan death case: ‘How did cops suddenly find the suicide note’
Mumbai: Civic body’s dust mitigation project gathering dust?
Mumbai: 32-yr-old turns to crime when hawking fails; busted in 6 months
Bombay HC quashes transfer of suspended EPFO employee to Indore
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Corporators husband receives extortion call in Navi Mumbai

Corporator's husband receives extortion call in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 11 April,2023 02:13 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

A case under section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Khandeshwar police station, an official said

Corporator's husband receives extortion call in Navi Mumbai

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Unidentified persons allegedly made extortion call to the husband of a corporator in Navi Mumbai and demanded Rs 75 lakh from him, police said on Tuesday.


A case under section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Khandeshwar police station, an official said.



According to the police, the victim, who is the husband of a corporator, received a call from an unidentified number and the caller identified himself as a member of a notorious gang and demanded Rs 75 lakh from him as "protection money".


Also Read: Thane: More than Rs 28.3 lakh siphoned off from dead man's bank account 

The victim disconnected the call, but received a text message the next day threatening him of dire consequences if he did not pay up, the official said, adding that the matter is under probe.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai mumbai news navi mumbai thane Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK