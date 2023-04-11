Thane: More than Rs 28.3 lakh siphoned off from dead man's bank account

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, an official said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

An offence has been registered in Maharashtra's Thane city against unidentified persons who allegedly siphoned off more than Rs 28.3 lakh from a deceased man's bank account, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, an official said.

The man had died in September 2021, and his father went to a private bank, where he had an account, to intimate them about the death in February 2022, he said.

Also read: Man kills wife, dumps body near highway in Thane district; held

The bank statement of the deceased man's account revealed that more than Rs 28.3 lakh had been siphoned off between September 2021 and April 2022 by way of transactions to unidentified persons, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.