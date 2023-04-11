Breaking News
Thane: More than Rs 28.3 lakh siphoned off from dead man's bank account

Updated on: 11 April,2023 01:56 PM IST  |  Thane
Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, an official said

Thane: More than Rs 28.3 lakh siphoned off from dead man's bank account

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An offence has been registered in Maharashtra's Thane city against unidentified persons who allegedly siphoned off more than Rs 28.3 lakh from a deceased man's bank account, police said on Tuesday.


Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, an official said.



The man had died in September 2021, and his father went to a private bank, where he had an account, to intimate them about the death in February 2022, he said.


The bank statement of the deceased man's account revealed that more than Rs 28.3 lakh had been siphoned off between September 2021 and April 2022 by way of transactions to unidentified persons, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

