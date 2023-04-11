Breaking News
Man kills wife, dumps body near highway in Thane district; held

Updated on: 11 April,2023 01:16 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The body of the 40-year-old victim was found by passersby behind a pipeline along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on Monday morning, senior inspector Datta Borate said

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man allegedly killed his wife over a dispute and dumped her body near a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.


The body of the 40-year-old victim was found by passersby behind a pipeline along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on Monday morning, senior inspector Datta Borate said.



The police sent the body, which bore head injuries, for post-mortem to a government hospital and registered a murder case, he said.


The police soon zeroed in on the accused, a resident of Bhiwandi, who had allegedly killed the victim and dumped her body, the official said.

The victim had quarreled with her husband about not wanting to live with her in-laws, which might have led to the murder, he added.

