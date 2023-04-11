Man kills wife, dumps body near highway in Thane district; held

The body of the 40-year-old victim was found by passersby behind a pipeline along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on Monday morning, senior inspector Datta Borate said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A man allegedly killed his wife over a dispute and dumped her body near a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the 40-year-old victim was found by passersby behind a pipeline along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway on Monday morning, senior inspector Datta Borate said.

The police sent the body, which bore head injuries, for post-mortem to a government hospital and registered a murder case, he said.

Also Read: Two booked for fabricating permits to construct residential building in Thane

The police soon zeroed in on the accused, a resident of Bhiwandi, who had allegedly killed the victim and dumped her body, the official said.

The victim had quarreled with her husband about not wanting to live with her in-laws, which might have led to the murder, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.