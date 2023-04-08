Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Two brothers held for killing man at birthday party in Mumbra

Updated on: 08 April,2023 10:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The murder took place in Mumbra after a birthday party in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two brothers were arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man, a police official said.


The murder took place in Mumbra after a birthday party in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said.



"The victim and the accused siblings had an argument after a drinking session. The accused stabbed Uday Kadam to death. Both have been arrested and charged with murder," the Mumbra police station official said.

