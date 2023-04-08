Breaking News
BREAKING: Bus veers off road, falls into ditch in Pune, 1 dead, 22 injured

Updated on: 08 April,2023 10:44 AM IST  |  Pune
Representative image. Pic/Istock


One person died and 22 were injured after a bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch in Maharashtra's Pune district in the early hours of Saturday, a police official said.


The accident took place at 5:30am near Malad village in the district's Baramati taluka, the Daund police station official said.



"The private bus carrying 50 passengers was on its way from Tuljapur when the driver apparently lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a ditch. One passenger was killed and 22 suffered injuries," he said.


"Sixteen injured persons have been admitted in Pyramid Trauma Centre and the rest six in Bhigwan ICU Hospital. The bus was chartered for a pilgrimage tour of Kolhapur, Pandharpur etc. Most of the passengers are residents of Bhavani Peth here," he added. 

