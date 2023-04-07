Breaking News
Maharashtra: Man beaten to death in Nagpur; two held

Updated on: 07 April,2023 08:56 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

The partially decomposed body of the victim Tarachand Tulshiram Choudhary was found in Butibori area of the district on Thursday, an official said

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 46-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two persons over a dispute in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday.


The partially decomposed body of the victim Tarachand Tulshiram Choudhary was found in Butibori area of the district on Thursday, an official said.



The accused had allegedly attacked the victim with sticks in his room on April 3 and left him in a pool of blood, he said.


The police zeroed in on the accused and apprehended them and a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the official said.

The victim worked as a ragpicker with the accused and a quarrel had broken out between them two weeks ago, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

