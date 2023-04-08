Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: Man gets 7 years in jail for rape after house trespass

08 April,2023
PTI |

Additional Sessions Judge Rachna Tehra convicted Ramashankar Shukla, an autorickshaw driver, under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and also fined him Rs 5,500

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man was sentenced to seven years in jail by a Thane court 19 years after he trespassed into a house and raped a woman.


Additional Sessions Judge Rachna Tehra convicted Ramashankar Shukla, an autorickshaw driver, under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and also fined him Rs 5,500.



He had entered the house of the victim in Nerul in Navi Mumbai and raped her, after which a police case was registered and he was arrested. 

