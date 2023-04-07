Breaking News
MGL slashes CNG price by Rs 8, PNG by Rs 5 in Mumbai
Maharashtra: Man beaten to death in Nagpur; two held
Mumbai records 276 new Covid-19 cases
BMC Chief knew of 'illegal studio' scam but didn't take action: Kirit Somaiya
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra More than 60 persons suffer food poisoning at religious event in Nashik

Maharashtra: More than 60 persons suffer food poisoning at religious event in Nashik

Updated on: 07 April,2023 10:21 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

"They complained of vomiting, uneasiness and stomach pain and were rushed to the sub district hospital in Barhe. The condition of two of them is serious and they have been shifted to district civil hospital in Nashik. Samples of the food have been sent for analysis," he said

Maharashtra: More than 60 persons suffer food poisoning at religious event in Nashik

Representative image. Pic/Istock


More than 60 persons suffered food poisoning at a religious programme in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday and the condition of two of them was serious, a police official said.


These persons had "mahaprasad" at an 'Akhand Harinam Saptah' organised in Thangaon Barhe village in Surgana tehsil to mark Hanuman Jayanti, he said.



"They complained of vomiting, uneasiness and stomach pain and were rushed to the sub district hospital in Barhe. The condition of two of them is serious and they have been shifted to district civil hospital in Nashik. Samples of the food have been sent for analysis," he said.


Also Read: Maha govt must take COVID-19 situation seriously, apprise citizens: Ajit Pawar

The number of those affected may rise as it was a well-attended programme, the official added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india India news maharashtra nashik

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK