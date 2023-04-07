Breaking News
Maharashtra: Credit society staffer, trader booked for embezzling Rs 3.26 crore

07 April,2023
PTI |

The fraud that took place at Buldana Urban Cooperative Credit Society came to light on Thursday, inspector Gorakh Dive said

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An offence has been registered against a clerk of a cooperative credit society and a trader in Maharashtra's Latur district for allegedly embezzling Rs 3.26 crore from the institution, police said on Friday.


The fraud that took place at Buldana Urban Cooperative Credit Society came to light on Thursday, inspector Gorakh Dive said.



The clerk at the institution and a local trader had allegedly hatched conspiracy and embezzled Rs 3.26 crore between April 5, 2021 and Nov 1, 2022, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a recovery officer, a case under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the official said.

