Two booked for fabricating permits to construct residential building in Thane

Updated on: 08 April,2023 04:08 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

Based on a complaint lodged by a civic official, a case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo at Kapurbawdi police station, an official said

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An offence has been registered against a builder and a land owner for allegedly fabricating records and permits and constructing a building in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.


Based on a complaint lodged by a civic official, a case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo at Kapurbawdi police station, an official said.



According to the police, the fraud had been carried out since 2017 when the accused fabricated permits from the Thane Municipal Corporation and presented it to the authorities to register flats in the building, he said.

There was a complaint that the accused had forged records to obtain permission and the same was referred to the town development department for verification.

The probe revealed that the office had never issued any such permit to the accused, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

