Cruise ship drugs case: The line that got Aryan Khan off the hook

Updated on: 28 May,2022 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Arbaaz Merchant retracts his statement that the 6 gram charas procured from him was for his and Aryan Khan’s consumption, says he was forced to sign on a blank paper and claims he never made such a statement

Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan


The NCB, Mumbai, led by Sameer Wankhede, arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan last year in October based on a statement by his friend, Arbaaz Merchant. After an eight-month-long investigation, the SIT headed by IPS officer Sanjay Singh gave a clean chit to Aryan, again based on the statement of Merchant, on Friday. According to sources, Merchant told the SIT that he did not make any statement before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai. 

He also claimed his signatures were taken on a blank paper by NCB, Mumbai officers. In October, Mumbai, NCB arrested Khan after Merchant, in his voluntary statement, said that the 6 gram charas procured from him in a raid on a cruise ship, was for his own consumption and that of Aryan Khan. Later, NCB, Mumbai recorded a statement from Khan where he too confessed to consumption of the drugs. Apart from Khan, the agency has also given a clean chit to 5 more accused including four organisers. The charge sheet filed before the special NDPS court was against 14 people and six were given a clean chit due to lack of evidence. The 6,000-pages charge sheet was submitted before a special NDPS court on Friday, the court is yet to take cognisance of it. 




Aryan Khan had been arrested last year. File picAryan Khan had been arrested last year. File pic


aryan khan Sameer Wankhede Narcotics Control Bureau mumbai police bombay high court mumbai mumbai crime news

