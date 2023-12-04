Cyber crime in Mumbai surged by over 60 per cent in 2022, reveals NCRB data

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data has underscored a significant spike in cyber crime cases across Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra, contrasting with a general decrease in Indian Penal Code (IPC) cases nationwide in 2022.

Mumbai, the financial hub, and Maharashtra have witnessed a substantial surge in cyber crime cases, according to the NCRB report. In 2022, Mumbai recorded a staggering 64.5 percent increase in cyber crime cases, with 4,724 cases reported compared to 2,883 in 2021. Maharashtra, as a whole, reported 8,249 cyber crime cases in 2022, reflecting a sharp rise from 5,562 cases in the preceding year. The report attributes the motive behind 64.8 percent of these cases to fraud, with other motives including extortion (5.5 percent) and sexual exploitation (5.2 percent).

19 metropolitan cities, including Mumbai, experienced a 42.7 percent surge in cyber crime cases, totaling 24,420 cases in 2022 compared to 17,115 cases in 2021. Bengaluru emerged as the city with the highest number of cyber crime cases (9,940) in 2022, followed by Mumbai with 4,724 cases. The chargesheet rates varied, with Bengaluru at 22.6 percent, Mumbai at 16.6 percent, Hyderabad at 25.4 percent, and New Delhi at an impressive 89.3 percent.

The NCRB report indicates an 8.6 percent increase in cases involving offences against the state in Maharashtra. Out of the 5,610 cases registered in 2022, a significant 78.5 percent were under The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (4,403 cases), with an additional 17.9 percent under The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

While Maharashtra grapples with a surge in cyber crime, the national scenario witnessed a decrease in overall crimes registered under the IPC and Special and Local Laws. The total number of cognizable crimes dropped by 4.5 percent in 2022, with a decline in IPC crimes by 2.8 percent and Special and Local Laws crimes by 7.0 percent compared to 2021. The crime rate per lakh population also declined from 445.9 in 2021 to 422.2 in 2022.

Despite the cyber crime surge, the 19 metropolitan cities collectively reported a 10.4 percent decrease in registered crimes in 2022. In Mumbai, IPC crimes declined by 1.7 percent, and SLL crimes decreased by 27.4 percent compared to 2021. The prevalent IPC crime category was theft, accounting for 44.6 percent of cases, followed by rash driving on public ways (10.5 percent) and disobedience to orders duly promulgated by public servants (7.0 percent).