Cyber fraud: Rs 11 lakh returned to victims in 45 days

Since launch of helpline, Mumbai cyber cops got 3,125 complaints from Maharashtra and Goa

If any caller asks you to download apps, then it’s a scam, say police

As online frauds started increasing, the Mumbai cyber cell launched a helpline number, 1930, on May 17 to assist the victims. In the past 45 days, police have registered 575 FIRs on complaints from both Maharashtra and Goa and retrieved Rs 11 lakh siphoned off by the scamsters. Nearly half the complaint cops have received are from Mumbai.

In Mumbai, the biggest cyber fraud at present is the one run by unauthorised providers of instant loans through mobile apps. These companies, through recovery agents, have extracted from their victims more than what they were owed, with blackmails, threats and by shaming them on social media platforms. Many victims, tired of constant harassment, took their own lives.

Mumbai cyber police then started the helpline, which is available daily from 9 am to 5 pm. Since May 17, they have received 3,125 complaints from Maharashtra and Goa, and 1,433 are just from Mumbai. Besides, 1,362 calls were from different parts of the state and 330 from Goa. They have managed to register 575 FIRs. Working on 24X7 plan Police officers said they devote around 25-30 minutes on each call to understand the victim’s ordeal.

Speaking to mid-day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-cyber crime) Hemraj Rajput said, “We have started the set-up at the cyber office where our officers are working daily from 9 am to 5 pm. Two officers and eight constables are deployed at five terminals at the office. We are working to make this service available 24x7. We have refunded R11,14,597 which scamsters looted from their victims.”

“Our officers give in-depth knowledge to the victims, and within 30-35 minutes the matter is resolved. So far, we have blocked 103 apps on Google Play Store and taken action against 226 WhatsApp numbers of fraudsters who have duped several people. These people are using broadband internet service and using WhatsApp on Android-enabled gadgets and SIM cards in mobile phones without internet facility. This is why it takes time to trace them.

Now, there is a new trend wherein fraudsters are using cops’ photos as WhatsApp display pictures,” Rajput added. “We are requesting people to not download any unauthorised apps. If you get calls from people claiming to be police or from an electricity firm for non-payment of bills, or banks to update KYC, etc., just say no. They are fraudsters,” the DCP said.

