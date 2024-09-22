Dharavi mosque demolition protest: Mumbai Police arrests 3 for protests, posts on social media

According to the police, the 3 individuals were present at the protest site and had allegedly posted on social media, an appeal to the people to gather near the mosque

The protest in Dharavi. File Pic/Sameer Abedi

The Dharavi Police in Mumbai arrested 3 suspects who were allegedly involved in protesting against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) action to demolish an encroachment at a mosque near 90 ft road in Dharavi, an official said.

According to the police, the 3 individuals were present at the protest site and had allegedly posted on social media, an appeal to the people to gather near the mosque in connection with Dharavi mosque demolition protest leading to a massive gathering against the civic action.

Huge crowd had gathered in Dharavi on Saturday after which the BMC had called off its demolition action. The local police had also made an appeal to the crowd to maintain peace in the vicinity.

Tensions had flared in Dharavi as an unlawful assembly near Shamiana Junction and Himalaya Hotel on 90 Feet Road which later allegedly also led to vandalism and disruption of public order, an official said.

He added that the incident occurred when a group of people gathered and allegedly pelted stones at a BMC vehicle, breaking the front windshield and causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses reported that a group, after damaging the vehicle, obstructed traffic by setting up a blockade on the busy 90 Feet Road. The gathering caused considerable inconvenience to commuters and created a disruption in the area. The mob not only affected local traffic but also reportedly interfered with the duties of public officials, which escalated the situation further, the official said.

Following the disturbance, Dharavi Police Station registered an official complaint. The charges, which include sections of the BNS including 132, 189, 190, 191, 324, as well as provisions from the Maharashtra Police Act of 1951, have been filed against the accused, the police said on Sunday, adding that additional charges were levied under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and the Criminal Amendment Act, 2023. In a swift action, three suspects involved in the incident have been arrested by the police.