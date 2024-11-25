A 26-year-old man was killed after his scooter allegedly collided with the truck on Monday at around 2.45 pm in the Chinchpokli area. Following the incident, the Kalachowkie police questioned and subsequently released the truck driver

The victim, Tipana Shankar Appa, was riding a black Activa

Listen to this article Dharavi woman, 26, killed in truck -scooter collision x 00:00

A 26-year-old man was killed after his scooter allegedly collided with the truck on Monday at around 2.45 pm in the Chinchpokli area. Following the incident, the Kalachowkie police questioned and subsequently released the truck driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have identified the victim as Tipana Shankar Appa, a resident of Dharavi. “We received information that an accident had occurred on the Chinchpokli bridge and rushed to the spot. We had detained the truck driver and seized the vehicle,” said an officer at the Kalachowkie police station. The driver has been identified as Gama Prasad Titer Prasad, 52.

According to the police, the victim was riding a black Activa and was delivering certain items, which were found near the accident spot. “We found idli batter. We also found a helmet near the accident spot,” the police said.

The police said that they are investigating whether the truck driver was speeding, which could have led to the accident. “Prasad was detained and released after being served a notice,” said a police officer. “The truck driver’s blood sample has been sent for forensic analysis,” said a police officer. The victim’s family has been informed about the accident, the police said.