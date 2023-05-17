Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’
Mumbai: BMC spent crores over 10 yrs, yet public plaints haven’t dropped
Drugs-on-cruise case: 'Sameeer Wankhede framed me for fame, and forced me to hire his lawyer'
Mumbai back to normal after Covid spike
Maharashtra ATS wants polygraph test for DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Diamond jewellery stolen from Salman Khans sister Arpitas house police arrest her domestic help

Diamond jewellery stolen from Salman Khan's sister Arpita's house; police arrest her domestic help

Updated on: 17 May,2023 06:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan filed a complaint after her diamond-studded gold jewellery worth around Rs five lakh was allegedly stolen from her house in suburban Khar here, following which the police arrested her domestic help, an official said on Wednesday

Diamond jewellery stolen from Salman Khan's sister Arpita's house; police arrest her domestic help

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Diamond jewellery stolen from Salman Khan's sister Arpita's house; police arrest her domestic help
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan filed a complaint after her diamond-studded gold jewellery worth around Rs five lakh was allegedly stolen from her house in suburban Khar here, following which the police arrested her domestic help, an official said on Wednesday.


The incident took place on Monday and the 30-year-old accused was arrested the next day from neighbouring Thane district, he said.



Also read: Mumbai monsoon: BEST issues advisory for citizens, check do's and dont's during rains


"Accused Sandip Hegde decamped with diamond-studded gold jewellery worth around Rs five lakh from Arpita Khan's residence located on 17th Road in Khar. After the incident came to light, Arpita approached the police and lodged a complaint," the official of Khar police station said.

Based on her complaint, the police launched a probe and scanned the CCTV footage from the area, he said.

"With the help of technical and other inputs, the police nabbed the accused on Tuesday from Thane for the alleged theft of the jewellery," the official said.

A case was registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 381 (theft by clerk or servant), he said, adding that further investigation is being carried out.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra bollywood Salman Khan arpita khan news indian penal code

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK