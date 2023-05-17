Mumbai monsoon: BEST issues advisory for citizens, check do's and dont's during rains

The BEST, in an official statement said that during monsoon in Mumbai, the incidents of electric shock and interruptions in electric supply may generally tend to increase

Representational Pic

Ahead of the rains in the city, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) on Wednesday issued a 'monsoon advisory' for the citizens of Mumbai.

The BEST, in an official statement said that during monsoon in Mumbai, the incidents of electric shock and interruptions in electric supply may generally tend to increase. To cope up with such situations, BEST not only takes preventive measures but also deploys additional staff to attend the complaints promptly. The duration of electric supply interruptions may be longer due to factors like inaccessibility in water logged areas, Traffic Jam etc.

The BEST, in the statement further said that the BEST has established fuse control centers in the entire jurisdiction round the clock for registering 'Off-Supply' related complaints. Consumers are required to give either "Consumer Number" or "Meter Number"; at the time of registering their off supply related complaints at the respective 'Fuse Control'.

The BEST said, the telephone numbers of Fuse Control are printed on the electricity bill. The consumer number (such as 100-022- 0890) is printed in bold on the top right side corner of the electricity bill. Meter Number is available on the back side of the electricity bill on the left hand side below the total bill amount. The consumers are requested to keep one of these parameters handy which will be helpful in addressing the complaints expeditiously. Consumers can lodge off supply complaints through registered mobile numbers by downloading 'MiBest App on play store and Apple App store.

"Consumers can register their individual off-supply complaints including fire, shock and sparking complaints at Fuse Control. Zone wise numbers of fuse control centres," the BEST said in the statement.

Do's

1. Protect the meter cabin from rain water by way of concreting, raising the height of the cabin etc. and in case of wooden cabin, protecting it suitably.

2. Get the electrical wiring, right from the meter position to individual flats / premises and internal wiring thoroughly checked through Licensed Electrical Contractor and provide Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) of proper rating.

3. Switch "OFF" the main switches in premises and cabin in case of water leakage/ waterlogging. Electric supply may be switched "ON" only when it is attended andelectrical installation is checked and "certified as safe" by Licensed Electrical Contractor / BEST staff.

4. Inform concerned Fuse control centers in case of sparking or shock in meter cabins, street lighting poles, distribution pillars etc.

5. Restrict your load when temporary supply is given to your building or installation.

Dont's

1. Don't touch the installation with bare or moist hands or without taking safety measures such as hand-gloves, wooden / insulated platforms etc. in case of water leakages.

2. Don't touch meters, street lighting poles, Red coloured distribution pillars on road etc. The BEST may, in the interest of safety, be compelled to switch "OFF" the supply in certain areas to avoid danger to the installation by flood / water logging. Consumer's co-operation in bearing such temporary inconvenience is requested.