A dog lover stabbed a man with a knife after he spotted him allegedly hitting a stray dog at Juhu beach on Sunday evening. The victim was severely injured in the incident and is currently admitted in the ICU of Cooper Hospital. According to the police, the victim, Arjun Giri, 26, a resident of Powai and an employee at a share market trading firm, had visited Juhu beach with a friend on Sunday evening. While returning home, Giri encountered a stray dog attempting to bite him. To protect himself, he picked up a nearby chair and used it as a shield while pushing the dog away.

Seeing this, accused Omkar Mukhiya, alias Omkar Brijvali Sharma, 26, a local stall vendor, got angry. He started abusing Giri, and an argument broke out between the two. The situation quickly escalated into violence, during which Sharma picked up a knife from his stall and attacked Giri. “Mukhiya stabbed Giri in the stomach. He then continued attacking, inflicting multiple injuries on Giri’s hands, head, and back. In the brutal assault, Giri’s thumb was severed. His friend, Rasingh Rajput, immediately rushed him to Cooper Hospital for emergency treatment,” said an officer from Juhu police station.

The Juhu police have registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 352 (assault or use of criminal force against someone) of BNS. Sharma was apprehended in the night by the investigation officer and produced before the court on Monday. The court remanded him to police custody. “Giri’s condition is critical and he has been under treatment,” said another officer from the Juhu police.