Acting on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, uncovered a syndicate involving airport staff employed at the food court of the international airport in smuggling gold. The racket allegedly involved retrieving gold from international transit passengers and delivering it outside the airport.

DRI officials maintained surveillance at the airport and intercepted two consignments of smuggled gold during delivery. Three airport staff members and three receivers were apprehended. During the operation, 24 oval-shaped balls of gold dust in wax form were found concealed in eight pouches. Upon examination, 12.5 kilograms of gold, valued at Rs 9.95 crore, was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

All six individuals, including the airport staff, were arrested. Officials stated that this operation has dismantled a significant gold smuggling syndicate. This seizure is part of a larger crackdown, as DRI Mumbai has seized a total of approximately 36 kilograms of smuggled gold over the last two days, delivering a substantial blow to smuggling operations in the region.