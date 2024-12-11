Breaking News
Kurla bus crash: First day of career becomes last day of 19-year-old's life
Kurla bus crash: He was an expert driver, wasn’t drunk, says family of BEST bus driver
Mumbai water cut: Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar, Bandra
Thane: Missing for nearly three years, 17-year-old Ujjain boy reunited with family
Mira Road Ram Navmi clash: 16 accused get bail from Bombay High Court
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate at Mumbai airport seizes 125 kg gold worth Rs 995 cr

DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate at Mumbai airport; seizes 12.5 kg gold worth Rs 9.95 cr

Updated on: 11 December,2024 02:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

DRI officials maintained surveillance at the airport and intercepted two consignments of smuggled gold during delivery; three airport staff members and three receivers were apprehended

DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate at Mumbai airport; seizes 12.5 kg gold worth Rs 9.95 cr

Pic/DRI Mumbai

Listen to this article
DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate at Mumbai airport; seizes 12.5 kg gold worth Rs 9.95 cr
x
00:00

Acting on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, uncovered a syndicate involving airport staff employed at the food court of the international airport in smuggling gold. The racket allegedly involved retrieving gold from international transit passengers and delivering it outside the airport.


DRI officials maintained surveillance at the airport and intercepted two consignments of smuggled gold during delivery. Three airport staff members and three receivers were apprehended. During the operation, 24 oval-shaped balls of gold dust in wax form were found concealed in eight pouches. Upon examination, 12.5 kilograms of gold, valued at Rs 9.95 crore, was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.


All six individuals, including the airport staff, were arrested. Officials stated that this operation has dismantled a significant gold smuggling syndicate. This seizure is part of a larger crackdown, as DRI Mumbai has seized a total of approximately 36 kilograms of smuggled gold over the last two days, delivering a substantial blow to smuggling operations in the region.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence mumbai airport mumbai news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK