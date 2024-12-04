Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Improve signage on BKC-Chunabhatti connector: Traffic cops to MMRDA
‘Rescued dogs’ found under heaps of scrap at Badlapur shelter house
Mumbai: Time to turn all fast trains to AC locals?
Mumbai: BMC demolishes toilet for Bellasis Bridge expansion
Mumbai: Stop demolition or I'll kill myself, man tells BMC squad, booked
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai DRI seizes 16 kg of mephedrone worth around Rs 24 cr

Mumbai: DRI seizes 16 kg of mephedrone worth around Rs 24 cr

Updated on: 04 December,2024 09:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

A search of their baggage led to the recovery of 16 kg of a white powdered substance, believed to be Mephedrone, valued at approximately Rs 24 crore in the illicit market

Mumbai: DRI seizes 16 kg of mephedrone worth around Rs 24 cr

Search of their baggage led to the recovery of 16 kg of a white powdered substance

Listen to this article
Mumbai: DRI seizes 16 kg of mephedrone worth around Rs 24 cr
x
00:00

Based on specific intelligence that Mephedrone (a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985) was being smuggled from Hyderabad to Mumbai in substantial quantities by two passengers traveling on a bus, officers set up surveillance overnight and intercepted both individuals in the early hours of December 3.


A search of their baggage led to the recovery of 16 kg of a white powdered substance, believed to be Mephedrone, valued at approximately Rs 24 crore in the illicit market. Preliminary testing confirmed the substance as Mephedrone.


In subsequent follow-up actions, three middlemen and receivers were apprehended in Mumbai. Additionally, Rs 1.93 crore in cash was recovered during a follow-up search.


A total of 16 kg of Mephedrone and Rs 1.93 crore in cash were seized, and five individuals were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

"DRI celebrates its 67th founding day today. The DRI remains relentlessly committed to safeguarding our country from the menace of drug trafficking and dismantling organized crime groups," the DRI said in an official statement.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK