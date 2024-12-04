A search of their baggage led to the recovery of 16 kg of a white powdered substance, believed to be Mephedrone, valued at approximately Rs 24 crore in the illicit market

Based on specific intelligence that Mephedrone (a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985) was being smuggled from Hyderabad to Mumbai in substantial quantities by two passengers traveling on a bus, officers set up surveillance overnight and intercepted both individuals in the early hours of December 3.

A search of their baggage led to the recovery of 16 kg of a white powdered substance, believed to be Mephedrone, valued at approximately Rs 24 crore in the illicit market. Preliminary testing confirmed the substance as Mephedrone.

In subsequent follow-up actions, three middlemen and receivers were apprehended in Mumbai. Additionally, Rs 1.93 crore in cash was recovered during a follow-up search.

A total of 16 kg of Mephedrone and Rs 1.93 crore in cash were seized, and five individuals were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

"DRI celebrates its 67th founding day today. The DRI remains relentlessly committed to safeguarding our country from the menace of drug trafficking and dismantling organized crime groups," the DRI said in an official statement.