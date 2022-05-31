Driver who ran high-end car over stray dog held by Worli police

Cops got registration number of Maserati Granturismo from video taken by local, but found that car was sold off 2 years ago; follow trail to nab accused

Laddu, the stray, received external injuries due to accident and is currently under observation; (right) the Maserati Granturismo ran over the stray while taking a U-turn on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road in Worli

The owner of a high-end car was arrested by Worli police on Monday for running over a stray dog. The arrest was made based on a video of the accident captured by a local dog feeder.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon. The video, which has gone viral, shows the driver talking over the phone while driving a Maserati Granturismo at a high speed while the dog, named Laddu, was seen running behind it. The driver then took a U-turn on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road in Worli, during which the dog came in front of the vehicle and was run over.

Cyrus Dhabhar, a local, had captured the incident in a video and shared it on social media. Aditya Natrajan, gaming consultant and dog feeder, said, “I received a video from Dhabhar which showed the entire incident. After watching it, I rushed to the spot with my friend Rushabh Patel and found Laddu in injured condition on the road. We took him to the local clinic and gave treatment. Laddu received external injuries and yet not found any internal injuries.”

