Drugs case: Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth summoned by Bengaluru Police

Siddhanth Kapoor. Pic/ official Instagram account

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor has been summoned by the Bengaluru Police in connection with last month's drugs case. Siddhanth was arrested by the police in the matter for alleged consumption of drugs and was released on bail later.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (EAST), Bengaluru City, Dr. Bheemashankar S. Guled confirmed that Siddhanth has been given a notice to appear before the police.

He said, "One week is given to him to appear before the police."

The Bengaluru Police had on June 13 said, the police had raided a hotel at city's M.G Road where a party was going on. The raid was conducted following a tip-off. Several people along with Siddhanth Kapoor were arrested by the police on suspicion of alleged drug consumption. The police had said Siddhanth was performing as a DJ at the party.

Speaking to the press, Guled had then said, "Around 35 people were subjected to the tests and five people have been tested positive for drugs and accordingly the action is being taken against them. Siddhanth has tested positive for drug consumption. The police found drugs including MDMA pills and Ganja dumped near a dustbin during the search operations."

Siddhanth Kapoor has acted in several Bollywood movies including Shootout at Wadala, Ugly, Haseena Parkar, etc. He was also seen in web series Bhaukaal.